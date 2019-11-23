Watch UNLV vs. SMU: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch UNLV vs. SMU basketball game
Who's Playing
UNLV (home) vs. SMU (away)
Current Records: UNLV 2-4; SMU 4-0
What to Know
The SMU Mustangs are on the road again on Saturday and play against the UNLV Rebels at 10:30 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center. SMU is coming into the matchup hot, not having lost a matchup yet.
The Mustangs escaped with a win on Monday against the Evansville Aces by the margin of a single basket on Monday, 59-57.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats took down UNLV 64-57.
SMU's win lifted them to 4-0 while UNLV's loss dropped them down to 2-4. We'll see if SMU can repeat their recent success or if UNLV bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
