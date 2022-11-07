Who's Playing

Southern @ UNLV

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels and the Southern Jaguars will face off at 10:15 p.m. ET November 7th at Thomas & Mack Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. While UNLV was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 18-14. Southern is in much the same boat after finishing their last year at 17-14.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Rebels were 17th best (top 5%) in steals given up per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season giving up only 5.1 on average. But Southern ranked third in college basketball in steals per game, closing the season with 10.5 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

UNLV has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.50

Odds

The Rebels are a big 14-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rebels, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.