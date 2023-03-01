Who's Playing
Utah State @ UNLV
Current Records: Utah State 22-7; UNLV 17-11
What to Know
The Utah State Aggies' road trip will continue as they head to Thomas & Mack Center at 11 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the UNLV Rebels. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Aggies were able to grind out a solid win over the Wyoming Cowboys last Tuesday, winning 65-55. It was another big night for Utah State's guard Steven Ashworth, who had 19 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, UNLV escaped with a win last week against the Air Force Falcons by the margin of a single free throw, 54-53. Guard EJ Harkless took over for UNLV, finishing with 23 points (a whopping 43% of their total) in addition to seven rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah State is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (16-8), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The wins brought Utah State up to 22-7 and the Rebels to 17-11. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Aggies are stumbling into the game with the 41st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Utah State, UNLV ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Aggies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah State have won nine out of their last 13 games against UNLV.
- Jan 17, 2023 - Utah State 75 vs. UNLV 71
- Feb 05, 2022 - Utah State 90 vs. UNLV 75
- Mar 11, 2021 - Utah State 74 vs. UNLV 53
- Jan 27, 2021 - Utah State 83 vs. UNLV 74
- Jan 25, 2021 - UNLV 59 vs. Utah State 56
- Feb 05, 2020 - Utah State 69 vs. UNLV 54
- Jan 01, 2020 - UNLV 70 vs. Utah State 53
- Feb 02, 2019 - Utah State 82 vs. UNLV 65
- Mar 03, 2018 - Utah State 79 vs. UNLV 67
- Jan 06, 2018 - Utah State 85 vs. UNLV 78
- Mar 01, 2017 - UNLV 66 vs. Utah State 59
- Jan 07, 2017 - Utah State 79 vs. UNLV 63
- Jan 19, 2016 - UNLV 80 vs. Utah State 68