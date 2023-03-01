Who's Playing

Utah State @ UNLV

Current Records: Utah State 22-7; UNLV 17-11

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies' road trip will continue as they head to Thomas & Mack Center at 11 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the UNLV Rebels. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Aggies were able to grind out a solid win over the Wyoming Cowboys last Tuesday, winning 65-55. It was another big night for Utah State's guard Steven Ashworth, who had 19 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, UNLV escaped with a win last week against the Air Force Falcons by the margin of a single free throw, 54-53. Guard EJ Harkless took over for UNLV, finishing with 23 points (a whopping 43% of their total) in addition to seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah State is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (16-8), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Utah State up to 22-7 and the Rebels to 17-11. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Aggies are stumbling into the game with the 41st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Utah State, UNLV ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Aggies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah State have won nine out of their last 13 games against UNLV.