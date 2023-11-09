Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 1-0, USC 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

The USC Trojans will be playing in front of their home fans against the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Galen Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

USC had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They walked away with a 82-69 victory over the Wildcats on Monday. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.7% better than the opposition, as USC did.

USC can attribute much of their success to Boogie Ellis, who earned 24 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Kobe Johnson, who earned 16 points along with 8 rebounds and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, Cal-Baker. gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. In a tight match that could have gone either way, they made off with a 73-72 win over the Thunderbirds.

The Trojans' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Roadrunners, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Going forward, the game looks promising for USC, as the team is favored by a full 25.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-15 record against the spread.

USC strolled past Cal-Baker. when the teams last played back in November of 2018 by a score of 90-75. Will USC repeat their success, or does Cal-Baker. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

USC is a big 25.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 26-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

USC won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.