Colorado Buffaloes @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Colorado 16-9, USC 10-15

USC will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Galen Center. Colorado took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on USC, who comes in off a win.

Last Thursday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Trojans beat the Utes 68-64. The victory was just what USC needed coming off of a 99-68 loss in their prior match.

USC's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Isaiah Collier led the charge by scoring 15 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Another player making a difference was DJ Rodman, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Colorado last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Bruins 64-60. Colorado has struggled against the Bruins recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Eddie Lampkin Jr., who scored 12 points along with six rebounds. He didn't help Colorado's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Trojans' win bumped their record up to 10-15. As for the Buffaloes, they dropped their record down to 16-9 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

While only USC took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

USC came up short against the Buffaloes in their previous matchup back in January, falling 68-58. Will USC have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Colorado is a slight 1.5-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against USC.