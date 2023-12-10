Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ USC Trojans

Current Records: LBSU 6-4, USC 5-3

How To Watch

What to Know

USC is 4-0 against LBSU since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The USC Trojans will be playing at home against the LBSU Beach at 4:00 p.m. ET at Galen Center. USC might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up ten turnovers last Saturday.

The point spread may have favored USC last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 89-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. USC found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.2% worse than the opposition.

Boogie Ellis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, LBSU waltzed into Wednesday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They put the hurt on the Warriors with a sharp 88-66 victory.

Their wins bumped the Trojans to 5-3 and the Bulldogs to 6-1.

As for their next game, USC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: USC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LBSU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

USC is a big 14-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

USC has won all of the games they've played against LBSU in the last 5 years.