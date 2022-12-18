Who's Playing

No. 19 Auburn @ USC

Current Records: Auburn 9-1; USC 8-3

What to Know

The USC Trojans will play host again and welcome the #19 Auburn Tigers to Galen Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Trojans are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

USC beat the Long Beach State Beach 88-78 on Wednesday. USC's guard Reese Dixon-Waters looked sharp as he had 20 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Tigers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Georgia State Panthers on Wednesday, winning 72-64. Auburn's forward Jaylin Williams was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 20 points in addition to eight boards and three blocks.

USC is now 8-3 while Auburn sits at 9-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: USC comes into the matchup boasting the third most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.4. But the Tigers are even better: they enter the contest with 7.9 blocked shots per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.