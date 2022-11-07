Who's Playing
Florida Gulf Coast @ USC
What to Know
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and the USC Trojans will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Galen Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Florida Gulf Coast was on the positive side of .500 (22-12) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC went 26-8 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 68-66 to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes in the first round.
Since the experts predict a defeat, the Eagles will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Trojans are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 19-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
USC have won both of the games they've played against Florida Gulf Coast in the last eight years.
- Nov 16, 2021 - USC 78 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 61
- Dec 29, 2019 - USC 71 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 58