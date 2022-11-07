Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ USC

What to Know

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and the USC Trojans will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Galen Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Florida Gulf Coast was on the positive side of .500 (22-12) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC went 26-8 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 68-66 to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes in the first round.

Since the experts predict a defeat, the Eagles will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Odds

The Trojans are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

USC have won both of the games they've played against Florida Gulf Coast in the last eight years.