Who's Playing
Stanford @ USC
Current Records: Stanford 11-15; USC 18-8
What to Know
The USC Trojans lost both of their matches to the Stanford Cardinal last season on scores of 69-75 and 61-64, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Trojans and Stanford will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Galen Center. USC is out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.
Everything came up roses for USC at home against the California Golden Bears on Thursday as the team secured a 97-60 victory. USC's guard Drew Peterson looked sharp as he had 30 points and six assists along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, Stanford came up short against the UCLA Bruins on Thursday, falling 73-64. The top scorers for the Cardinal were guard Michael Jones (15 points) and forward Harrison Ingram (13 points).
The Trojans are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles Nov. 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 74-61. In other words, don't count Stanford out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Trojans are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
USC have won six out of their last 11 games against Stanford.
- Jan 27, 2022 - Stanford 64 vs. USC 61
- Jan 11, 2022 - Stanford 75 vs. USC 69
- Mar 03, 2021 - USC 79 vs. Stanford 42
- Feb 02, 2021 - USC 72 vs. Stanford 66
- Jan 18, 2020 - USC 82 vs. Stanford 78
- Feb 13, 2019 - Stanford 79 vs. USC 76
- Jan 06, 2019 - USC 77 vs. Stanford 66
- Jan 24, 2018 - USC 69 vs. Stanford 64
- Jan 07, 2018 - Stanford 77 vs. USC 76
- Jan 05, 2017 - USC 72 vs. Stanford 56
- Feb 25, 2016 - Stanford 84 vs. USC 64