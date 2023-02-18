Who's Playing

Stanford @ USC

Current Records: Stanford 11-15; USC 18-8

What to Know

The USC Trojans lost both of their matches to the Stanford Cardinal last season on scores of 69-75 and 61-64, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Trojans and Stanford will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Galen Center. USC is out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.

Everything came up roses for USC at home against the California Golden Bears on Thursday as the team secured a 97-60 victory. USC's guard Drew Peterson looked sharp as he had 30 points and six assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Stanford came up short against the UCLA Bruins on Thursday, falling 73-64. The top scorers for the Cardinal were guard Michael Jones (15 points) and forward Harrison Ingram (13 points).

The Trojans are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles Nov. 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 74-61. In other words, don't count Stanford out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Trojans are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

USC have won six out of their last 11 games against Stanford.