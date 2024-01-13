Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Seattle 10-6, UT Arlington 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Seattle Redhawks and the UT Arlington Mavericks are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at College Park Center. Coming off a loss in a game Seattle was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Seattle unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Thursday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 81-80 to the Vaqueros.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They walked away with an 83-69 win over the Wolverines. The victory was just what UT Arlington needed coming off of a 92-73 defeat in their prior game.

The Redhawks' defeat dropped their record down to 10-6. As for the Mavericks, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-9.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Seattle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Arlington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Seattle took their win against UT Arlington when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 80-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Seattle since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UT Arlington is a slight 2-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Redhawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Seattle has won both of the games they've played against UT Arlington in the last year.