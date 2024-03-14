Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: SF Austin 17-14, UT Arlington 18-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks and the SF Austin Lumberjacks are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Orleans Arena in a WAC postseason contest. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as UT Arlington comes in on six and SF Austin on three.

Last Thursday, the Mavericks were able to grind out a solid win over the Lancers, taking the game 71-57.

UT Arlington got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was DaJuan Gordon out in front who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Gordon didn't help UT Arlington's cause all that much against Texas back in January but the same can't be said for this match. Less helpful for UT Arlington was Aaron Cash's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, SF Austin posted their closest victory since January 13th on Wednesday. Not to be outdone by the Wildcats, the Lumberjacks got past the Wildcats on a last-second jump shot courtesy of AJ Cajuste with but a second left in the second quarter. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win SF Austin has posted against Abilene Chr. since February 26, 2022.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead SF Austin to victory, but perhaps none more so than Matt Hayman, who scored 13 points along with three steals.

The Mavericks are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-13 record this season. As for the Lumberjacks, their win bumped their record up to 18-14.

UT Arlington is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on SF Austin against the spread have faith in an upset since their 9-21 ATS record can't hold a candle to UT Arlington's 21-8.

UT Arlington beat SF Austin 71-63 when the teams last played back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for UT Arlington since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UT Arlington is a slight 2-point favorite against SF Austin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

UT Arlington and SF Austin both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.