Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Utah Tech 10-16, UT Arlington 14-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the UT Arlington Mavericks and the Utah Tech Trailblazers are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at College Park Center. UT Arlington has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Even though Southern Utah scored an imposing 85 points on Thursday, UT Arlington still came out on top. The Mavericks took their contest against the Thunderbirds 90-85.

Meanwhile, the Trailblazers were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 66-65 to the Redhawks. Utah Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Mavericks now have a winning record of 14-13. As for the Trailblazers, their loss dropped their record down to 10-16.

UT Arlington took their win against the Trailblazers in their previous meeting on February 3rd by a conclusive 87-66. Will UT Arlington repeat their success, or do the Trailblazers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UT Arlington has won both of the games they've played against Utah Tech in the last year.