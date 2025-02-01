Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Utah Tech 6-14, UT Arlington 9-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Utah Tech Trailblazers and the UT Arlington Mavericks are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at College Park Center. The Trailblazers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Utah Tech is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 134.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 61-54 to Tarleton State on Thursday.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington entered their tilt with Southern Utah on Thursday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Thunderbirds , sneaking past 70-68.

Utah Tech's defeat dropped their record down to 6-14. As for UT Arlington, their win bumped their record up to 9-11.

Utah Tech beat UT Arlington 74-62 in their previous meeting on January 9th. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UT Arlington has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Utah Tech.