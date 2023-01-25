Who's Playing

California Baptist @ UT Arlington

Current Records: California Baptist 12-8; UT Arlington 7-14

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Lancers and the UT Arlington Mavericks will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at College Park Center. California Baptist should still be riding high after a big victory, while UT Arlington will be looking to right the ship.

The Tarleton State Texans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday California Baptist proved too difficult a challenge. California Baptist was the clear victor by a 77-48 margin over Tarleton State.

Meanwhile, the game between the Mavericks and the Abilene Christian Wildcats this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with UT Arlington falling 84-68 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

The Lancers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

California Baptist's win brought them up to 12-8 while UT Arlington's defeat pulled them down to 7-14. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: California Baptist has only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 47th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UT Arlingtons have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

Odds

The Lancers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.