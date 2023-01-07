Who's Playing

Seattle @ UT Arlington

Current Records: Seattle 11-4; UT Arlington 5-11

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Seattle Redhawks at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at College Park Center. Seattle should still be riding high after a win, while the Mavericks will be looking to regain their footing.

UT Arlington came up short against the Utah Valley Wolverines on Thursday, falling 72-64.

Meanwhile, the UTRGV Vaqueros typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Seattle proved too difficult a challenge. Seattle narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past UTRGV 66-64.

UT Arlington is now 5-11 while the Redhawks sit at 11-4. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Mavericks have only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Seattle has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 30th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.