Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ UT Arlington

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 9-5; UT Arlington 5-9

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Mavericks and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will face off in a WAC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at College Park Center. Stephen F. Austin should still be riding high after a win, while UT Arlington will be looking to regain their footing.

UT Arlington came up short against the Tarleton State Texans on Thursday, falling 70-63.

Meanwhile, the Abilene Christian Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Stephen F. Austin proved too difficult a challenge. Stephen F. Austin came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 75-68.

The Mavericks are now 5-9 while the Lumberjacks sit at a mirror-image 9-5. Stephen F. Austin is 4-4 after wins this year, and UT Arlington is 4-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.