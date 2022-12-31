Who's Playing
Stephen F. Austin @ UT Arlington
Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 9-5; UT Arlington 5-9
What to Know
The UT Arlington Mavericks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Mavericks and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will face off in a WAC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at College Park Center. Stephen F. Austin should still be riding high after a win, while UT Arlington will be looking to regain their footing.
UT Arlington came up short against the Tarleton State Texans on Thursday, falling 70-63.
Meanwhile, the Abilene Christian Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Stephen F. Austin proved too difficult a challenge. Stephen F. Austin came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 75-68.
The Mavericks are now 5-9 while the Lumberjacks sit at a mirror-image 9-5. Stephen F. Austin is 4-4 after wins this year, and UT Arlington is 4-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.