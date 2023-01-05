Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ UT Arlington

Current Records: Utah Valley 11-4; UT Arlington 5-10

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Utah Valley Wolverines will be on the road. Utah Valley and the UT Arlington Mavericks will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at College Park Center. The Wolverines will be strutting in after a win while UT Arlington will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Utah Tech Trailblazers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Utah Valley proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Valley wrapped up 2022 with a 71-60 victory over Utah Tech.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 66-62 to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

Utah Valley is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

UT Arlington's defeat took them down to 5-10 while Utah Valley's win pulled them up to 11-4. We'll see if UT Arlington can steal Utah Valley's luck or if Utah Valley records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.