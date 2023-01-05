Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ UT Arlington

Current Records: Utah Valley 11-4; UT Arlington 5-10

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Wolverines and the UT Arlington Mavericks will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at College Park Center. Utah Valley should still be riding high after a victory, while UT Arlington will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Utah Tech Trailblazers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Utah Valley proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Valley wrapped up 2022 with a 71-60 win over Utah Tech.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 66-62 to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

UT Arlington's loss took them down to 5-10 while Utah Valley's win pulled them up to 11-4. We'll see if UT Arlington can steal the Wolverines' luck or if Utah Valley records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.