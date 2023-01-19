Who's Playing

UTRGV @ UT Arlington

Current Records: UTRGV 10-8; UT Arlington 6-13

What to Know

The UTRGV Vaqueros have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Vaqueros and the UT Arlington Mavericks will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at College Park Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Chicago State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UTRGV proved too difficult a challenge. UTRGV came out on top in a nail-biter against Chicago State, sneaking past 85-82.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington had enough points to win and then some against the New Mexico St. Aggies this past Saturday, taking their matchup 66-55.

The wins brought UTRGV up to 10-8 and the Mavericks to 6-13. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Vaqueros are stumbling into the contest with the 356th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.4 on average. UT Arlington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 19th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UT Arlington and UTRGV both have one win in their last two games.