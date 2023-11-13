Who's Playing

Brescia Bearcats @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: Brescia 0-1, UT Martin 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

What to Know

The Brescia Bearcats will head out on the road to face off against the UT Martin Skyhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Skyhawk Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Brescia had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a serious blow against the Gamecocks on Tuesday, falling 91-41. Brescia was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-21.

Meanwhile, UT Martin was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that exactly how things played out. They suffered a painful 87-63 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UT Martin in their matchups with Miss. State: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the loss, UT Martin had strong showings from Jordan Sears, who earned 21 points, and KK Curry, who earned 13 points.

The losses dropped the Bearcats to 0-1 and the Skyhawks to 1-1.

Brescia was pulverized by UT Martin 108-79 in their previous meeting back in December of 2018. Can Brescia avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UT Martin won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.