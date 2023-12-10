Who's Playing

Ecclesia Royals @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: Ecclesia 0-1, UT Martin 5-4

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

UT Martin has been on the road for three straight, but on Sunday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Ecclesia Royals at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Skyhawks couldn't handle the Cowboys and fell 91-80.

Meanwhile, Ecclesia had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were dealt a punishing 103-74 loss at the hands of the Warhawks. Ecclesia found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.8% worse than the opposition.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT Martin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ecclesia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.