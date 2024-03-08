Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: Morehead State 23-8, UT Martin 21-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UT Martin has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Morehead State Eagles are set to clash at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Ford Center in an Ohio Valley postseason contest. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Tennessee State scored an imposing 87 points on Saturday, UT Martin still came out on top. The Skyhawks walked away with a 96-87 victory over the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Morehead State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 78-63 win over the Cougars.

Morehead State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Riley Minix, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Lathon, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds.

The Skyhawks' win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 21-10. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.6 points per game. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 24-8.

Going forward, UT Martin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

While fans of UT Martin and Morehead State were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Since the experts predict a win, UT Martin will need to dig deep. Morehead State might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Morehead State is a big 7.5-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Morehead State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UT Martin.