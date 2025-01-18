Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: SIUE 12-6, UT Martin 8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Kathleen and Tom Elam Center -- Martin, Tennessee

Kathleen and Tom Elam Center -- Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SIUE and UT Martin are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. The Cougars have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Thursday, SIUE needed a bit of extra time to put away Tennessee State. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 87-80.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for UT Martin, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with a 68-63 win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday.

UT Martin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive games.

SIUE has been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for UT Martin, their victory bumped their record up to 8-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SIUE has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

SIUE came up short against UT Martin when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 90-79. Can SIUE avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UT Martin and SIUE both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.