Who's Playing

Chicago State @ UT Martin

Current Records: Chicago State 3-7; UT Martin 4-5

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks will take on the Chicago State Cougars at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at home. Chicago State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Skyhawks will be looking to right the ship.

UT Martin came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs last week, falling 90-83.

Meanwhile, the Cougars strolled past the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles with points to spare last week, taking the contest 78-61.

UT Martin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

UT Martin is now 4-5 while Chicago State sits at 3-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Skyhawks are stumbling into the matchup with the 25th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.8 on average. The Cougars have had an even harder time: they are fifth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Skyhawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Skyhawks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.