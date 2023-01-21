Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ UT Martin

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 7-13; UT Martin 12-8

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Skyhawks and the Eastern Illinois Panthers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Skyhawk Arena. UT Martin lost both of their matches to EIU last season on scores of 53-58 and 70-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

UT Martin made easy work of the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Thursday and carried off an 80-60 win.

Meanwhile, EIU was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 78-74 to the Tennessee State Tigers.

UT Martin's victory lifted them to 12-8 while Eastern Illinois' loss dropped them down to 7-13. We'll see if UT Martin can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Illinois have won nine out of their last 15 games against UT Martin.