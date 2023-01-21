Who's Playing
Eastern Illinois @ UT Martin
Current Records: Eastern Illinois 7-13; UT Martin 12-8
What to Know
The UT Martin Skyhawks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Skyhawks and the Eastern Illinois Panthers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Skyhawk Arena. UT Martin lost both of their matches to EIU last season on scores of 53-58 and 70-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
UT Martin made easy work of the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Thursday and carried off an 80-60 win.
Meanwhile, EIU was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 78-74 to the Tennessee State Tigers.
UT Martin's victory lifted them to 12-8 while Eastern Illinois' loss dropped them down to 7-13. We'll see if UT Martin can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Eastern Illinois have won nine out of their last 15 games against UT Martin.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Eastern Illinois 82 vs. UT Martin 70
- Jan 27, 2022 - Eastern Illinois 58 vs. UT Martin 53
- Feb 27, 2021 - UT Martin 73 vs. Eastern Illinois 68
- Jan 28, 2021 - UT Martin 51 vs. Eastern Illinois 41
- Feb 15, 2020 - UT Martin 80 vs. Eastern Illinois 79
- Jan 23, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 95 vs. UT Martin 83
- Mar 06, 2019 - UT Martin 78 vs. Eastern Illinois 71
- Jan 24, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 66 vs. UT Martin 64
- Jan 03, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 92 vs. UT Martin 87
- Feb 17, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 64 vs. UT Martin 57
- Jan 18, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 80 vs. UT Martin 60
- Feb 09, 2017 - Eastern Illinois 81 vs. UT Martin 71
- Jan 19, 2017 - UT Martin 82 vs. Eastern Illinois 71
- Feb 18, 2016 - UT Martin 87 vs. Eastern Illinois 84
- Jan 28, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 82 vs. UT Martin 74