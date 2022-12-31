Who's Playing

Morehead State @ UT Martin

Current Records: Morehead State 8-6; UT Martin 8-6

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles are 9-2 against the UT Martin Skyhawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Morehead State and UT Martin will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Skyhawk Arena. The Eagles won both of their matches against UT Martin last season (76-62 and 68-60) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Tennessee State Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Morehead State proved too difficult a challenge. Morehead State came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 83-75.

Meanwhile, the Skyhawks' 2022 ended with an 88-74 loss against the Little Rock Trojans on Thursday.

Morehead State is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Eagles, who are 5-5 against the spread.

Morehead State's win brought them up to 8-6 while UT Martin's defeat pulled them down to an identical 8-6. Morehead State is 3-4 after wins this year, and UT Martin is 4-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Odds

The Skyhawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Morehead State have won nine out of their last 11 games against UT Martin.