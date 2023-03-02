Who's Playing
SIU-Edwardsville @ UT Martin
Regular Season Records: SIU-Edwardsville 19-13; UT Martin 18-13
What to Know
The UT Martin Skyhawks and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars are set to clash at 10 p.m. ET March 2 at Ford Center in the second round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tourney. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
On Saturday, the Skyhawks lost to the Morehead State Eagles on the road by a decisive 72-58 margin.
Meanwhile, SIU-Edwardsville earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They strolled past the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles with points to spare, taking the game 68-54. SIU-Edwardsville can attribute much of their success to guard Damarco Minor, who had 27 points.
SIU-Edwardsville's victory lifted them to 19-13 while UT Martin's defeat dropped them down to 18-13. We'll see if SIU-Edwardsville can repeat their recent success or if UT Martin bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UT Martin have won ten out of their last 16 games against SIU-Edwardsville.
- Feb 16, 2023 - UT Martin 90 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 84
- Feb 02, 2023 - SIU-Edwardsville 89 vs. UT Martin 75
- Feb 10, 2022 - SIU-Edwardsville 71 vs. UT Martin 63
- Jan 24, 2022 - UT Martin 76 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 70
- Feb 25, 2021 - SIU-Edwardsville 66 vs. UT Martin 53
- Jan 30, 2021 - SIU-Edwardsville 76 vs. UT Martin 60
- Feb 27, 2020 - SIU-Edwardsville 90 vs. UT Martin 75
- Jan 25, 2020 - UT Martin 79 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 76
- Feb 16, 2019 - UT Martin 73 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 69
- Jan 26, 2019 - UT Martin 85 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 69
- Feb 15, 2018 - SIU-Edwardsville 70 vs. UT Martin 69
- Jan 20, 2018 - UT Martin 70 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 69
- Feb 11, 2017 - UT Martin 80 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 73
- Jan 21, 2017 - UT Martin 75 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 67
- Feb 20, 2016 - UT Martin 68 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 51
- Feb 06, 2016 - UT Martin 79 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 62