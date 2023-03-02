Who's Playing

SIU-Edwardsville @ UT Martin

Regular Season Records: SIU-Edwardsville 19-13; UT Martin 18-13

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars are set to clash at 10 p.m. ET March 2 at Ford Center in the second round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tourney. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

On Saturday, the Skyhawks lost to the Morehead State Eagles on the road by a decisive 72-58 margin.

Meanwhile, SIU-Edwardsville earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They strolled past the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles with points to spare, taking the game 68-54. SIU-Edwardsville can attribute much of their success to guard Damarco Minor, who had 27 points.

SIU-Edwardsville's victory lifted them to 19-13 while UT Martin's defeat dropped them down to 18-13. We'll see if SIU-Edwardsville can repeat their recent success or if UT Martin bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UT Martin have won ten out of their last 16 games against SIU-Edwardsville.