Who's Playing
Tennessee State @ UT Martin
Current Records: Tennessee State 17-12; UT Martin 18-11
What to Know
An Ohio Valley battle is on tap between the UT Martin Skyhawks and the Tennessee State Tigers at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Skyhawk Arena. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
UT Martin bagged a 100-91 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Tennessee State didn't have too much trouble with the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at home this past Saturday as they won 100-85.
Their wins bumped the Skyhawks to 18-11 and the Tigers to 17-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UT Martin and Tennessee State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UT Martin have won six out of their last ten games against Tennessee State.
- Jan 12, 2023 - UT Martin 77 vs. Tennessee State 66
- Feb 05, 2022 - Tennessee State 69 vs. UT Martin 61
- Jan 06, 2022 - UT Martin 94 vs. Tennessee State 78
- Jan 07, 2021 - Tennessee State 74 vs. UT Martin 62
- Jan 09, 2020 - UT Martin 87 vs. Tennessee State 74
- Mar 02, 2019 - UT Martin 91 vs. Tennessee State 86
- Jan 31, 2019 - Tennessee State 68 vs. UT Martin 67
- Dec 28, 2017 - UT Martin 63 vs. Tennessee State 60
- Jan 07, 2017 - Tennessee State 76 vs. UT Martin 65
- Feb 25, 2016 - UT Martin 72 vs. Tennessee State 56