Who's Playing

Tennessee State @ UT Martin

Current Records: Tennessee State 17-12; UT Martin 18-11

What to Know

An Ohio Valley battle is on tap between the UT Martin Skyhawks and the Tennessee State Tigers at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Skyhawk Arena. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

UT Martin bagged a 100-91 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State didn't have too much trouble with the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at home this past Saturday as they won 100-85.

Their wins bumped the Skyhawks to 18-11 and the Tigers to 17-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UT Martin and Tennessee State clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN University
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UT Martin have won six out of their last ten games against Tennessee State.

  • Jan 12, 2023 - UT Martin 77 vs. Tennessee State 66
  • Feb 05, 2022 - Tennessee State 69 vs. UT Martin 61
  • Jan 06, 2022 - UT Martin 94 vs. Tennessee State 78
  • Jan 07, 2021 - Tennessee State 74 vs. UT Martin 62
  • Jan 09, 2020 - UT Martin 87 vs. Tennessee State 74
  • Mar 02, 2019 - UT Martin 91 vs. Tennessee State 86
  • Jan 31, 2019 - Tennessee State 68 vs. UT Martin 67
  • Dec 28, 2017 - UT Martin 63 vs. Tennessee State 60
  • Jan 07, 2017 - Tennessee State 76 vs. UT Martin 65
  • Feb 25, 2016 - UT Martin 72 vs. Tennessee State 56