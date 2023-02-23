Who's Playing

Tennessee State @ UT Martin

Current Records: Tennessee State 17-12; UT Martin 18-11

What to Know

An Ohio Valley battle is on tap between the UT Martin Skyhawks and the Tennessee State Tigers at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Skyhawk Arena. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

UT Martin bagged a 100-91 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State didn't have too much trouble with the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at home this past Saturday as they won 100-85.

Their wins bumped the Skyhawks to 18-11 and the Tigers to 17-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UT Martin and Tennessee State clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UT Martin have won six out of their last ten games against Tennessee State.