Who's Playing

Nicholls Colonels @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Nicholls 11-9, UT-Rio Grande Valley 12-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Nicholls Colonels and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Nicholls is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 151, but even that wound up being too high. They fell to TX A&M-CC 61-57. That's two games in a row now that the Colonels have lost by exactly four points.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley suffered their biggest loss since December 7, 2024 on Saturday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 93-63 bruising that McNeese dished out on Saturday.

This is the second loss in a row for Nicholls and nudges their season record down to 11-9. As for UT-Rio Grande Valley, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Nicholls has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT-Rio Grande Valley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Nicholls was able to grind out a solid victory over UT-Rio Grande Valley when the teams last played back in November of 2017, winning 111-106. Does Nicholls have another victory up their sleeve, or will UT-Rio Grande Valley turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Nicholls won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.