Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: UT Arlington 12-13, UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

What to Know

UT Arlington has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored UT Arlington on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Texans by a score of 80-78. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UT Arlington in their matchups with the Texans: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell 87-79 to the Wildcats. That's two games in a row now that UT-Rio Grande Valley has lost by exactly eight points.

The Mavericks now have a losing record at 12-13. As for the Vaqueros, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-18 record this season.

UT Arlington strolled past the Vaqueros in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 91-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for UT Arlington since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UT Arlington has won 4 out of their last 5 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.