Utah Valley Wolverines @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Utah Valley 8-8, UT-Rio Grande Valley 5-11

What to Know

UT-Rio Grande Valley is 1-9 against Utah Valley since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Utah Valley took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UT-Rio Grande Valley, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UT-Rio Grande Valley ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They pulled ahead with a 81-80 photo finish over the Redhawks.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Utah Valley found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 83-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mavericks.

The Vaqueros' win bumped their record up to 5-11. As for the Wolverines, their defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-8.

UT-Rio Grande Valley came up short against Utah Valley when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 75-61. Can UT-Rio Grande Valley avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.

  • Jan 07, 2023 - Utah Valley 75 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 61
  • Jan 20, 2022 - Utah Valley 66 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 56
  • Feb 27, 2021 - Utah Valley 73 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 64
  • Feb 26, 2021 - Utah Valley 78 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 74
  • Feb 13, 2020 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 80 vs. Utah Valley 72
  • Jan 18, 2020 - Utah Valley 72 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 70
  • Feb 16, 2019 - Utah Valley 76 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 64
  • Jan 17, 2019 - Utah Valley 82 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 61
  • Feb 17, 2018 - Utah Valley 84 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 72
  • Jan 18, 2018 - Utah Valley 84 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 76