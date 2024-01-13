Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Utah Valley 8-8, UT-Rio Grande Valley 5-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UT-Rio Grande Valley is 1-9 against Utah Valley since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Utah Valley took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UT-Rio Grande Valley, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UT-Rio Grande Valley ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They pulled ahead with a 81-80 photo finish over the Redhawks.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Utah Valley found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 83-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mavericks.

The Vaqueros' win bumped their record up to 5-11. As for the Wolverines, their defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-8.

UT-Rio Grande Valley came up short against Utah Valley when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 75-61. Can UT-Rio Grande Valley avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.