Who's Playing
Utah Valley Wolverines @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
Current Records: Utah Valley 8-8, UT-Rio Grande Valley 5-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
UT-Rio Grande Valley is 1-9 against Utah Valley since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Utah Valley took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UT-Rio Grande Valley, who comes in off a win.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UT-Rio Grande Valley ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They pulled ahead with a 81-80 photo finish over the Redhawks.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Utah Valley found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 83-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mavericks.
The Vaqueros' win bumped their record up to 5-11. As for the Wolverines, their defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-8.
UT-Rio Grande Valley came up short against Utah Valley when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 75-61. Can UT-Rio Grande Valley avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Utah Valley has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Utah Valley 75 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 61
- Jan 20, 2022 - Utah Valley 66 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 56
- Feb 27, 2021 - Utah Valley 73 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 64
- Feb 26, 2021 - Utah Valley 78 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 74
- Feb 13, 2020 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 80 vs. Utah Valley 72
- Jan 18, 2020 - Utah Valley 72 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 70
- Feb 16, 2019 - Utah Valley 76 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 64
- Jan 17, 2019 - Utah Valley 82 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 61
- Feb 17, 2018 - Utah Valley 84 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 72
- Jan 18, 2018 - Utah Valley 84 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 76