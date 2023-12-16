Who's Playing

San Fran. Dons @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: San Fran. 8-3, Utah State 10-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

San Fran. has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will take on the Utah State Aggies in a holiday battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Delta Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

On Wednesday, it was close, but the Dons sidestepped the Redhawks for a 62-59 win. San Fran. was down 24-9 with 10:01 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy three-point victory.

San Fran.'s victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Marcus Williams, who scored 18 points. Another player making a difference was Mike Sharavjamts, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, Utah State entered their tilt with Santa Clara with eight consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with nine. The Aggies came out on top in a nail-biter against the Broncos on Wednesday and snuck past 84-82. 84 seems to be a good number for Utah State as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Darius Brown II and Ian Martinez were among the main playmakers for Utah State as the former scored 23 points along with seven assists and four steals and the latter scored 28 points along with three steals. Martinez continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Dons' win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.9 points per game. As for the Aggies, their victory bumped their record up to 10-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as San Fran. and Utah State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. San Fran. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Utah State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

San Fran. ended up a good deal behind Utah State in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, losing 82-64. Can San Fran. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Utah State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.