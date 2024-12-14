Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: South Florida 5-4, Utah State 9-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls will face off against the Utah State Aggies at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Bulls have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Saturday, South Florida wound up with the same score they had in their last game (74-72), but sadly the team found themselves on the wrong side of the score this time. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

South Florida's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jayden Reid, who went 9 for 13 en route to 23 points plus seven rebounds. Kasen Jennings was another key player, scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, Utah State put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They steamrolled past Utah Tech 92-62. The Aggies have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 29 points or more this season.

Utah State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Dexter Akanno led the charge by going 5 for 7 en route to 16 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Drake Allen, who went 5 for 9 en route to 12 points plus seven assists and two steals.

South Florida's loss dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Utah State, they pushed their record up to 9-0 with the win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. South Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like Utah State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

South Florida couldn't quite finish off Utah State in their previous matchup back in December of 2019 and fell 76-74. Can South Florida avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Utah State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.