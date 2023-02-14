Who's Playing
Air Force @ Utah State
Current Records: Air Force 13-13; Utah State 19-7
What to Know
The Air Force Falcons haven't won a game against the Utah State Aggies since Dec. 29 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Air Force and Utah State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Falcons aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
Air Force didn't have too much trouble with the New Mexico Lobos at home this past Friday as they won 89-77. Guard Jake Heidbreder was the offensive standout of the contest for Air Force, picking up 26 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Utah State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 69-64 to the San Jose State Spartans. Guard Sean Bairstow had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes with.
The Falcons are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Nov. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 73-69. In other words, don't count the Aggies out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Aggies are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Utah State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Air Force.
- Jan 03, 2023 - Utah State 77 vs. Air Force 65
- Mar 09, 2022 - Utah State 83 vs. Air Force 56
- Feb 01, 2022 - Utah State 73 vs. Air Force 46
- Dec 29, 2021 - Air Force 49 vs. Utah State 47
- Jan 02, 2021 - Utah State 72 vs. Air Force 53
- Dec 31, 2020 - Utah State 83 vs. Air Force 48
- Jan 21, 2020 - Utah State 72 vs. Air Force 47
- Jan 07, 2020 - Air Force 79 vs. Utah State 60
- Feb 16, 2019 - Utah State 76 vs. Air Force 62
- Jan 05, 2019 - Utah State 79 vs. Air Force 62
- Feb 24, 2018 - Air Force 75 vs. Utah State 65
- Jan 24, 2018 - Utah State 71 vs. Air Force 49
- Feb 25, 2017 - Utah State 89 vs. Air Force 58
- Dec 31, 2016 - Air Force 78 vs. Utah State 73
- Mar 01, 2016 - Utah State 78 vs. Air Force 65
- Jan 12, 2016 - Utah State 79 vs. Air Force 60