Who's Playing

Air Force @ Utah State

Current Records: Air Force 13-13; Utah State 19-7

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons haven't won a game against the Utah State Aggies since Dec. 29 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Air Force and Utah State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Falcons aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

Air Force didn't have too much trouble with the New Mexico Lobos at home this past Friday as they won 89-77. Guard Jake Heidbreder was the offensive standout of the contest for Air Force, picking up 26 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 69-64 to the San Jose State Spartans. Guard Sean Bairstow had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes with.

The Falcons are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Nov. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 73-69. In other words, don't count the Aggies out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Air Force.