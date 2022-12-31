Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Utah State

Current Records: Fresno State 5-7; Utah State 11-2

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies and the Fresno State Bulldogs are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Washington State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Utah State proved too difficult a challenge. The Aggies took their contest against Washington State 82-73. Six players on Utah State scored in the double digits: guard Steven Ashworth (12), forward Taylor Funk (12), center Trevin Dorius (12), guard Sean Bairstow (11), guard Max Shulga (11), and forward Dan Akin (10).

Meanwhile, Fresno State didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Wyoming Cowboys on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 58-53 victory. Fresno State can attribute much of their success to forward Isaih Moore, who had 13 points in addition to nine rebounds, and guard Jemarl Baker, who had 20 points.

The wins brought Utah State up to 11-2 and the Bulldogs to 5-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Aggies enter the matchup with 85.1 points per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Fresno State is stumbling into the matchup with the 353rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Utah State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Fresno State.