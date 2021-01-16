Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Utah State

Current Records: San Diego State 9-3; Utah State 10-3

What to Know

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Neither Utah State nor San Diego State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

The Aztecs are out to make up for these teams' contest on Thursday. Utah State took down San Diego State 57-45. It was another big night for Utah State's center Neemias Queta, who posted a double-double on 16 boards and 14 points.

The Aggies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently eight-for-eight against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah State is now 10-3 while the Aztecs sit at 9-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah State comes into the matchup boasting the eighth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 59.3. San Diego State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 14th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a 4-point favorite against the Aztecs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Diego State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Utah State.