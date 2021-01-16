Who's Playing
San Diego State @ Utah State
Current Records: San Diego State 9-3; Utah State 10-3
What to Know
A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Neither Utah State nor San Diego State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
The Aztecs are out to make up for these teams' contest on Thursday. Utah State took down San Diego State 57-45. It was another big night for Utah State's center Neemias Queta, who posted a double-double on 16 boards and 14 points.
The Aggies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently eight-for-eight against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Utah State is now 10-3 while the Aztecs sit at 9-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah State comes into the matchup boasting the eighth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 59.3. San Diego State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 14th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.4 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Aggies are a 4-point favorite against the Aztecs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Diego State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Utah State.
- Jan 14, 2021 - Utah State 57 vs. San Diego State 45
- Mar 07, 2020 - Utah State 59 vs. San Diego State 56
- Feb 01, 2020 - San Diego State 80 vs. Utah State 68
- Jan 04, 2020 - San Diego State 77 vs. Utah State 68
- Mar 16, 2019 - Utah State 64 vs. San Diego State 57
- Feb 26, 2019 - Utah State 70 vs. San Diego State 54
- Feb 09, 2019 - San Diego State 68 vs. Utah State 63
- Dec 30, 2017 - San Diego State 79 vs. Utah State 59
- Feb 15, 2017 - San Diego State 66 vs. Utah State 62
- Jan 14, 2017 - San Diego State 74 vs. Utah State 55
- Mar 10, 2016 - San Diego State 71 vs. Utah State 65
- Jan 23, 2016 - San Diego State 70 vs. Utah State 55
- Jan 02, 2016 - San Diego State 70 vs. Utah State 67