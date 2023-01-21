Who's Playing
San Jose State @ Utah State
Current Records: San Jose State 12-7; Utah State 15-4
What to Know
The Utah State Aggies are 13-1 against the San Jose State Spartans since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Utah State and SJSU will face off in a Mountain West battle at 6 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies won both of their matches against SJSU last season (78-62 and 75-52) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Utah State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-71 victory over the UNLV Rebels on Tuesday. Utah State's forward Taylor Funk was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 20 points, five assists and six boards.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for SJSU on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 77-57 to the New Mexico Lobos. A silver lining for the Spartans was the play of guard Omari Moore, who had 24 points and five assists.
The Aggies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while SJSU has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.
Utah State is now 15-4 while SJSU sits at 12-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Utah State is 44th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average. The Spartans have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 363rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 7.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Aggies are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against San Jose State.
- Mar 04, 2022 - Utah State 75 vs. San Jose State 52
- Feb 03, 2022 - Utah State 78 vs. San Jose State 62
- Dec 23, 2020 - Utah State 85 vs. San Jose State 52
- Dec 21, 2020 - Utah State 107 vs. San Jose State 62
- Feb 25, 2020 - Utah State 94 vs. San Jose State 56
- Dec 04, 2019 - Utah State 71 vs. San Jose State 59
- Jan 30, 2019 - Utah State 103 vs. San Jose State 73
- Jan 16, 2019 - Utah State 81 vs. San Jose State 63
- Feb 28, 2018 - San Jose State 64 vs. Utah State 62
- Dec 27, 2017 - Utah State 86 vs. San Jose State 72
- Mar 08, 2017 - Utah State 90 vs. San Jose State 64
- Feb 22, 2017 - Utah State 81 vs. San Jose State 75
- Feb 27, 2016 - Utah State 88 vs. San Jose State 70
- Dec 30, 2015 - Utah State 80 vs. San Jose State 71