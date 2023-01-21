Who's Playing

San Jose State @ Utah State

Current Records: San Jose State 12-7; Utah State 15-4

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies are 13-1 against the San Jose State Spartans since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Utah State and SJSU will face off in a Mountain West battle at 6 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies won both of their matches against SJSU last season (78-62 and 75-52) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Utah State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-71 victory over the UNLV Rebels on Tuesday. Utah State's forward Taylor Funk was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 20 points, five assists and six boards.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for SJSU on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 77-57 to the New Mexico Lobos. A silver lining for the Spartans was the play of guard Omari Moore, who had 24 points and five assists.

The Aggies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while SJSU has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Utah State is now 15-4 while SJSU sits at 12-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Utah State is 44th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average. The Spartans have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 363rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 7.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against San Jose State.