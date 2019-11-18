Watch Utah State vs. UT-San Antonio: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Utah State vs. Texas-San Antonio basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah State (home) vs. UT-San Antonio (away)
Current Records: Utah State 4-0; UT-San Antonio 0-4
Last Season Records: Utah State 28-6; UT-San Antonio 17-15
What to Know
The Utah State Aggies have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Utah State has yet to lose; UT-San Antonio, on the other hand, is desperate for their first win.
Utah State was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, they took down the North Carolina A&T Aggies 81-54. Utah State's F Alphonso Anderson was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 21 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the matchup between UT-San Antonio and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens last week was not a total blowout, but with UT-San Antonio falling 91-79, it was darn close.
Utah State's victory lifted them to 4-0 while UT-San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 0-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Utah State comes into the game boasting the 18th most points per game in the league at 87. But the Roadrunners enter the contest with only 80.8 points allowed per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Aggies are a big 19-point favorite against the Roadrunners.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 19.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 152
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke starts week at No. 1
The Blue Devils are 4-0 with a win over Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks
-
Kentucky vs. Utah Valley odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Kentucky vs. Utah Valley game 10,000...
-
Podcast: What's wrong with the Gators?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss George Papas' legendary dunk in the final seconds...
-
UConn beats ranked Florida at home
Is Florida the most overrated team in college basketball this season?
-
Top 25 And 1: Tennessee holds its spot
Rick Barnes' Vols are 3-0 and should be ranked in the AP Top 25 on Monday
-
Texas Southern basketball jerseys stolen
The team was forced to wear practice jerseys for the game
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...