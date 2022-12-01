Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ Utah State

Current Records: Utah Tech 3-4; Utah State 5-0

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers will take on the Utah State Aggies at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Trailblazers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 66-60 victory.

As for Utah State, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles last week. Utah State took their contest against Oral Roberts 95-85. Among those leading the charge for Utah State was guard Steven Ashworth, who shot 8-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points.

Utah Tech is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought the Trailblazers up to 3-4 and the Aggies to 5-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah Tech is stumbling into the contest with the 33rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.3 on average. Utah State's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 88.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.78

Odds

The Aggies are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Trailblazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.