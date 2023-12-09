Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: Idaho 5-4, Utah Tech 5-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Idaho has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Burns Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Idaho has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 30 points or more this season. They blew past the Tigers, posting a 83-53 win at home. With that victory, Idaho brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

Idaho can attribute much of their success to Quinn Denker, who scored 22 points along with 3 steals. Another player making a difference was D'Angelo Minnis, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech waltzed into Wednesday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Lancers and snuck past 72-69. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 33.1% better than the opposition, as Utah Tech's was.

The Vandals now have a winning record of 5-4. As for the Trailblazers, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Utah Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Idaho have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Utah Tech is a big 7.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Trailblazers slightly, as the game opened with the Trailblazers as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Utah Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.