Current Records: SF Austin 10-5, Utah Tech 6-9

Utah Tech will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Utah Tech Trailblazers and the SF Austin Lumberjacks will face off in a WAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Burns Arena. Utah Tech might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Trailblazers came up short against the Antelopes and fell 75-65. Utah Tech has struggled against Grand Canyon recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

SF Austin has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Mavericks on Saturday as the Lumberjacks made off with a 92-73 win. The victory was familiar territory for SF Austin who now have five in a row.

The Trailblazers have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-9 record this season. As for the Lumberjacks, they pushed their record up to 10-5 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

While only SF Austin took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, SF Austin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Utah Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their match against SF Austin when the teams last played back in March of 2023, but they still walked away with a 80-76 win. Will Utah Tech repeat their success, or does SF Austin have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

SF Austin is a solid 6-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

SF Austin has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Utah Tech.