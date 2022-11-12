Who's Playing

Northridge @ Utah Tech

Current Records: Northridge 1-0; Utah Tech 0-1

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers will look to defend their home court Saturday against the Northridge Matadors at 9 p.m. ET. The Trailblazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory.

The game between Utah Tech and the Nevada Wolf Pack on Monday was not particularly close, with Utah Tech falling 84-71.

Meanwhile, Northridge was fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the La Sierra University Golden Eagles 90-55 at home.

Utah Tech is now 0-1 while Northridge sits at a mirror-image 1-0. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Trailblazers are 25th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.1 on average. On the other hand, the Matadors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 26.90%, which places them fourth in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Northridge the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah

Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trailblazers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northridge won the only game these two teams have played in the last three years.