Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Arizona State 11-12, Utah 15-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN2

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Utah fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Wildcats on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 105-99 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. It was the first time this season that Utah let down their fans at home.

Utah's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Branden Carlson, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 15 rebounds, and Keba Keita who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Carlson didn't help Utah's cause all that much against the Buffaloes on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Even though they lost, Utah smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Arizona State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 82-70 to the Buffaloes.

Despite their loss, Arizona State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Frankie Collins, who scored 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. Collins didn't help Arizona State's cause all that much against the Golden Bears on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Jamiya Neal was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

The Utes' defeat ended a 12-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-8. As for the Sun Devils, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-12 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Utah have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Arizona State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Utah's sizable advantage in that area, the Sun Devils will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Arizona State.

Odds

Utah is a big 11.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Arizona State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah.