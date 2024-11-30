Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Eastern Washington 1-6, Utah 5-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Utah. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Eastern Washington Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Utes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 90.8 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, everything came up roses for Utah against Miss Valley State as the squad secured a 94-48 victory. The Utes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 31 points or more this season.

Utah can attribute much of their success to Gabe Madsen, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points. The dominant performance also gave Madsen a new career-high in field goal percentage (76.9%). Miro Little was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and five assists.

Utah was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Miss Valley State only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 67-51 to UCSB. The matchup marked the Eagles' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Utah pushed their record up to 5-1 with the win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Eastern Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-6.

Everything came up roses for Utah against Eastern Washington when the teams last played back in November of 2023, as the team secured a 101-66 victory. In that game, Utah amassed a halftime lead of 44-20, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

Utah is a big 22.5-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 23.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah has won both of the games they've played against Eastern Washington in the last 7 years.