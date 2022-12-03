Who's Playing
Long Beach State @ Utah Valley
Current Records: Long Beach State 4-3; Utah Valley 3-4
What to Know
The Utah Valley Wolverines will take on the Long Beach State Beach at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at UCCU Events Center. Long Beach State will be strutting in after a win while the Wolverines will be stumbling in from a loss.
Utah Valley received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 87-69 to the Boise State Broncos. The top scorer for Utah Valley was guard Justin Harmon (19 points).
Meanwhile, Long Beach State took their contest against the Vermont Catamounts on Sunday by a conclusive 78-58 score.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah Valley is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The Wolverines didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Beach when the two teams previously met in November of last year, but they still walked away with an 84-78 victory. Will Utah Valley repeat their success, or does Long Beach State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolverines are a 3-point favorite against the Beach, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah Valley have won two out of their last three games against Long Beach State.
- Nov 17, 2021 - Utah Valley 84 vs. Long Beach State 78
- Dec 21, 2019 - Long Beach State 68 vs. Utah Valley 65
- Nov 21, 2018 - Utah Valley 87 vs. Long Beach State 72