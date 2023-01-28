Who's Playing

New Mexico St. @ Utah Valley

Current Records: New Mexico St. 7-13; Utah Valley 16-6

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Wolverines and the New Mexico St. Aggies will face off in a WAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at UCCU Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Utah Valley winning the first 72-68 at home and New Mexico St. taking the second 62-46.

Utah Valley received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 79-67 to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

Meanwhile, New Mexico St. ended up a good deal behind the Utah Tech Trailblazers when they played on Saturday, losing 89-76.

When the two teams previously met in March of last year, Utah Valley lost to the Aggies on the road by a decisive 62-46 margin. Maybe the Wolverines will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Mexico St. have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Utah Valley.