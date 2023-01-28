Who's Playing
New Mexico St. @ Utah Valley
Current Records: New Mexico St. 7-13; Utah Valley 16-6
What to Know
The Utah Valley Wolverines will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Wolverines and the New Mexico St. Aggies will face off in a WAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at UCCU Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Utah Valley winning the first 72-68 at home and New Mexico St. taking the second 62-46.
Utah Valley received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 79-67 to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.
Meanwhile, New Mexico St. ended up a good deal behind the Utah Tech Trailblazers when they played on Saturday, losing 89-76.
When the two teams previously met in March of last year, Utah Valley lost to the Aggies on the road by a decisive 62-46 margin. Maybe the Wolverines will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Mexico St. have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Utah Valley.
- Mar 05, 2022 - New Mexico St. 62 vs. Utah Valley 46
- Feb 12, 2022 - Utah Valley 72 vs. New Mexico St. 68
- Mar 12, 2021 - New Mexico St. 78 vs. Utah Valley 62
- Feb 20, 2021 - New Mexico St. 67 vs. Utah Valley 60
- Feb 19, 2021 - Utah Valley 69 vs. New Mexico St. 66
- Feb 15, 2020 - New Mexico St. 84 vs. Utah Valley 82
- Jan 16, 2020 - New Mexico St. 70 vs. Utah Valley 56
- Feb 14, 2019 - New Mexico St. 84 vs. Utah Valley 77
- Jan 19, 2019 - New Mexico St. 83 vs. Utah Valley 78
- Feb 15, 2018 - Utah Valley 86 vs. New Mexico St. 79
- Jan 20, 2018 - New Mexico St. 86 vs. Utah Valley 59
- Feb 23, 2017 - Utah Valley 84 vs. New Mexico St. 72
- Jan 28, 2017 - New Mexico St. 74 vs. Utah Valley 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - New Mexico St. 98 vs. Utah Valley 74
- Jan 07, 2016 - New Mexico St. 78 vs. Utah Valley 66