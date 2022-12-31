Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ Utah Valley

Current Records: Utah Tech 9-5; Utah Valley 10-4

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Utah Valley Wolverines are even-steven against one another since February of last year (2-2), but not for long. Utah Tech and the Wolverines will face off in a WAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at UCCU Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Utah Valley winning the first 79-71 at home and Utah Tech taking the second 80-75.

The UTRGV Vaqueros typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Utah Tech proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Tech wrapped up 2022 with an 81-66 win over the Vaqueros.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley wrapped up 2022 with an 80-64 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Their wins bumped the Trailblazers to 9-5 and the Wolverines to 10-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Utah Tech and Utah Valley clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah Valley and Utah Tech both have two wins in their last four games.