Who's Playing
Utah Tech @ Utah Valley
Current Records: Utah Tech 9-5; Utah Valley 10-4
What to Know
The Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Utah Valley Wolverines are even-steven against one another since February of last year (2-2), but not for long. Utah Tech and the Wolverines will face off in a WAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at UCCU Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Utah Valley winning the first 79-71 at home and Utah Tech taking the second 80-75.
The UTRGV Vaqueros typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Utah Tech proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Tech wrapped up 2022 with an 81-66 win over the Vaqueros.
Meanwhile, Utah Valley wrapped up 2022 with an 80-64 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.
Their wins bumped the Trailblazers to 9-5 and the Wolverines to 10-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Utah Tech and Utah Valley clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah Valley and Utah Tech both have two wins in their last four games.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Utah Tech 80 vs. Utah Valley 75
- Jan 08, 2022 - Utah Valley 79 vs. Utah Tech 71
- Feb 13, 2021 - Utah Tech 93 vs. Utah Valley 89
- Feb 12, 2021 - Utah Valley 87 vs. Utah Tech 72