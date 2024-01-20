Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: Utah Tech 7-10, Utah Valley 8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Utah Valley is heading back home. The Utah Valley Wolverines and the Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off in a WAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UCCU Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Utah Valley found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 78-65 to the Antelopes.

Meanwhile, the Trailblazers couldn't handle the Thunderbirds on Thursday and fell 75-65. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Utah Tech in their matchups with Southern Utah: they've now lost three in a row.

The Wolverines bumped their record down to 8-10 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.0 points per game. As for the Trailblazers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-10 record this season.

Utah Valley came up short against Utah Tech in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 65-53. Will Utah Valley have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Utah Valley has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Utah Tech.