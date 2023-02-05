Who's Playing

California @ Utah

Current Records: California 3-19; Utah 15-9

What to Know

The California Golden Bears haven't won a contest against the Utah Utes since Jan. 16 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. California will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Jon M. Huntsman Center at 6 p.m. ET. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 101 points combined.

The Golden Bears ended up a good deal behind the Colorado Buffaloes when they played on Thursday, losing 59-46. Forward Grant Newell wasn't much of a difference maker for California; Newell played for 30 minutes but put up just eight points and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Utah was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 78-72 to the Stanford Cardinal. Guard Lazar Stefanovic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 26 points, five assists and six boards.

California is now 3-19 while Utah sits at 15-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Bears are 358th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 59.6 on average. The Utes' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 24th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 62.4.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won ten out of their last 15 games against California.