Who's Playing
California @ Utah
Current Records: California 3-19; Utah 15-9
What to Know
The California Golden Bears haven't won a contest against the Utah Utes since Jan. 16 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. California will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Jon M. Huntsman Center at 6 p.m. ET. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 101 points combined.
The Golden Bears ended up a good deal behind the Colorado Buffaloes when they played on Thursday, losing 59-46. Forward Grant Newell wasn't much of a difference maker for California; Newell played for 30 minutes but put up just eight points and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, Utah was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 78-72 to the Stanford Cardinal. Guard Lazar Stefanovic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 26 points, five assists and six boards.
California is now 3-19 while Utah sits at 15-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Bears are 358th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 59.6 on average. The Utes' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 24th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 62.4.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah have won ten out of their last 15 games against California.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Utah 58 vs. California 43
- Feb 19, 2022 - Utah 60 vs. California 58
- Dec 05, 2021 - Utah 66 vs. California 58
- Feb 11, 2021 - Utah 76 vs. California 75
- Jan 16, 2021 - California 72 vs. Utah 63
- Feb 29, 2020 - California 86 vs. Utah 79
- Feb 08, 2020 - Utah 60 vs. California 45
- Jan 26, 2019 - Utah 82 vs. California 64
- Feb 10, 2018 - Utah 77 vs. California 43
- Mar 09, 2017 - California 78 vs. Utah 75
- Mar 02, 2017 - Utah 74 vs. California 44
- Feb 02, 2017 - California 77 vs. Utah 75
- Mar 11, 2016 - Utah 82 vs. California 78
- Jan 27, 2016 - Utah 73 vs. California 64
- Jan 03, 2016 - California 71 vs. Utah 58