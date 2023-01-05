Who's Playing
Oregon State @ Utah
Current Records: Oregon State 7-7; Utah 11-4
What to Know
The Oregon State Beavers and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Oregon State winning the first 88-76 at home and Utah taking the second 84-59.
The Beavers came up short against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, falling 77-68. Despite the loss, Oregon State got a solid performance out of guard Dexter Akanno, who had 20 points.
Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 71-66 win. Utah's guard Lazar Stefanovic was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 20 points.
Oregon State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Beavers are now 7-7 while the Utes sit at 11-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: Oregon State is stumbling into the matchup with the 22nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.5 on average. Utah's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 61 points allowed per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
Odds
The Utes are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Oregon State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Utah.
- Feb 03, 2022 - Utah 84 vs. Oregon State 59
- Dec 30, 2021 - Oregon State 88 vs. Utah 76
- Mar 03, 2021 - Oregon State 75 vs. Utah 70
- Feb 18, 2021 - Oregon State 74 vs. Utah 56
- Mar 11, 2020 - Oregon State 71 vs. Utah 69
- Feb 13, 2020 - Oregon State 70 vs. Utah 51
- Jan 02, 2020 - Utah 81 vs. Oregon State 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - Oregon State 81 vs. Utah 72
- Dec 31, 2017 - Utah 66 vs. Oregon State 64
- Feb 19, 2017 - Oregon State 68 vs. Utah 67
- Jan 28, 2017 - Utah 86 vs. Oregon State 78
- Feb 04, 2016 - Oregon State 71 vs. Utah 69
- Jan 17, 2016 - Utah 59 vs. Oregon State 53