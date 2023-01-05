Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Utah

Current Records: Oregon State 7-7; Utah 11-4

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Oregon State winning the first 88-76 at home and Utah taking the second 84-59.

The Beavers came up short against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, falling 77-68. Despite the loss, Oregon State got a solid performance out of guard Dexter Akanno, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 71-66 win. Utah's guard Lazar Stefanovic was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 20 points.

Oregon State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Beavers are now 7-7 while the Utes sit at 11-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: Oregon State is stumbling into the matchup with the 22nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.5 on average. Utah's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 61 points allowed per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Utes are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oregon State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Utah.